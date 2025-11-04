Russia attacked with missiles and 130 UAVs: 92 targets destroyed, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 4 November, Russian occupiers launched various types of missiles and drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did enemy use to attack?
The Russian Federation launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region.
Launches of 130 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Chauda - TOT of the AR of Crimea.
About 80 of them were "Shahed" UAVs.
How did the air defence perform?
As of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.
Hitting
Missile strikes and 31 attack UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
What preceded it?
- On the night of 4 November, Russian occupiers struck the Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, and Pavlohradskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. One woman was killed, and there were casualties, including children.
- The Russians also struck port and energy infrastructure in Odesa Oblast.
