Operators of the 14th Unmanned Systems Forces Regiment strike substations in occupied Luhansk region, leaving parts without power. VIDEO

Warriors of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment / 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck Russian occupiers’ energy infrastructure in the occupied part of the Luhansk region.

What UAVs were used for the strikes?

The defenders said that the strikes were carried out by FP-1 UAVs.

What was hit?

The defenders attacked the "Kysneva-2," "Peremoha," "Novodonbaska," "Komunarska," "Lypetska," and "Cherkaska" substations that supply power to the occupied Luhansk region.

Consequences

The strike left most of the occupied Luhansk region without power.

The regiment said the attack was a response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region.

Hitting the key substations complicates the enemy’s ability to restore logistics and economic activity in the temporarily occupied territories.

FP-1 UAV

The FP-1 is a guided strike drone manufactured by Fire Point. UAVs of this type are used to target infrastructure and military facilities.

The 14th UAV Regiment is one of the key units conducting strike drone operations within the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Background

On October 30, reports emerged online that all settlements in the occupied part of Luhansk region had lost power. Videos also showed heavy smoke near the Luhansk thermal power plant.

