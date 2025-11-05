Assault troops of 425th "Skelia" Regiment plant Ukrainian flag over Pokrovsk City Council

Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia returned the Ukrainian flag to the city council building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the regiment, which also showed a video of the operation, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the operation

According to the military, Russian occupation forces spread propaganda claiming "full control" of the city and raised their flag over the city council building.

The commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 425th Regiment said two battalions took part in the operation.

Troops from the 210th and 1st Assault Battalions cleared the building of enemy forces and raised the Ukrainian flag back over it.

Watch more: Soldiers of SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in Pokrovsk within month. VIDEO

Stages of the operation

The operation was carried out in two stages:

Logistical routes, personnel support and movement routes were planned in advance.

After that, the military began to implement the plan.

During the operation, the defenders’ vehicle was damaged by an explosive, but they still managed to enter Pokrovsk.

Two groups advanced along streets with the most trees and cover, eliminating enemy soldiers along the way, the military reported.

One of the groups was ambushed, but Ukrainian drones neutralized the enemy.

Watch more: In Pokrovsk direction, kamikaze drone struck Russian Desertcross all-terrain vehicle with infantry. VIDEO

City council under the control of the Armed Forces

"The element of surprise was achieved. The groups eliminated the enemy inside the building, which is now under Ukrainian control," the regiment said.

According to the military, some Russian movements within Pokrovsk continue, but the enemy "is being eliminated rapidly."

Additional groups from the 425th Regiment and other units are continuing to move into the city.

Read more: General Staff on defense of Pokrovsk: Measures are continuing to block enemy, who is trying to gain foothold in city; there is no encirclement