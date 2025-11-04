Soldiers of SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in Pokrovsk within month. VIDEO
Over the past month, operators of the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Center eliminated more than 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk and its outskirts. Every day, the unit takes out more than 20 pieces of enemy equipment.
This was reported by the Security Service press centre, according to Censor.NET.
Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction
Soldiers of the Special Operations Centre "A" have been engaged in combat in the Pokrovsk sector for an extended period, and their presence on this stretch of the front increased significantly after the situation escalated.
Results
Special operators struck 39 artillery systems, including multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) used by Russian forces to shell Pokrovsk.
SSU soldiers also destroyed 18 Russian air-defense and electronic warfare assets, creating "corridors" for successful drone strikes.
SSU raids
Alfa fighters also carried out a series of special operations "behind the front line". They managed to blow up three large warehouses of fuel, lubricants and ammunition belonging to the Russian Federation.
Destruction of enemy equipment and personnel
During the month, the following was destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction:
- over 1,500 Russian occupiers;
- • 20 tanks;
- • 62 armored fighting vehicles;
- • 39 artillery systems and MLRS;
- • 10 air-defense assets;
- • 8 electronic warfare / electronic intelligence assets;
- • 532 vehicles;
- • 592 enemy positions and fortifications;
- • 2 ammunition depots and 1 fuel-and-lubricants depot.
All enemy targets destroyed have been confirmed by video.
