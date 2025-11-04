Drone operators from "Hostri Kartuzy" unit attack occupiers and restrain movement of enemy assault groups near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Every day, drone operators from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the National Guard's "Omega" Special Operation Centre inflict damage on the occupiers right on the approaches to Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing more than ten attacks by Ukrainian drones on the occupiers.

In the comments to the video, the fighters note that the occupiers are using the tactic of mass approaches in small groups. The attackers often move in groups of 2-3 people: the enemy's calculation is that two will be destroyed, and one will pass and consolidate in the settlement. On some days, about a hundred such groups can pass along the front line.

"Unfortunately, everything is sad in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers are pressing with a very large number of manpower, the intensity of movements is so great that drone operators simply do not have time to lift the board after board. The orc often moves in groups of three, counting on the fact that two will be destroyed, but one will still reach the city and gain a foothold there. About a hundred such groups can pass through in a day. The only thing we can do in this difficult situation is to inflict as much damage as possible on the enemy so that they will not be able to recover for a long time before the next strike."

