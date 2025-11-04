DIU soldiers continue their operation in designated area of responsibility in Pokrovsk: fierce battles with the occupiers are ongoing. VIDEO+PHOTO

The "Special Forces Unit Tymur" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine continues its operation in one of the areas of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, which is important from the point of view of front-line logistics. Fierce battles with Russian occupiers are ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence.

Additional forces have joined the DIU soldiers

As noted, after a successful airborne operation, the DIU special forces, who occupied designated positions, broke through the ground corridor and were joined by additional forces from the special unit.

"Combat operations are ongoing, aimed at eliminating the enemy's attempts to expand their firepower on logistics in the DIU's area of responsibility," the statement said.





Read more: Situation in Pokrovsk is critical. Large number of Russian SRGs are infiltrating city, - 68th SJB

Other special units of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are also carrying out combat missions in the sector. For the safety of the personnel of the units involved, the details of the operations are not being disclosed at this time.

Coordinated work is continuing with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

Russian occupiers, who managed to break through into the urban area of Pokrovsk, are trying to consolidate their positions and set up observation posts, according to Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Serhii Tsekhotskyi. In some areas of the city, the occupiers have begun to take up defensive positions.

According to DeepState analysts, the enemy has recently made advances in Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Mykola Melnyk, commander of the M2 Bradley mechanised company, reported yesterday that the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration is in a state of semi-encirclement with effectively severed logistics. Ukrainian defence forces control 50% of Pokrovsk.

Read more: Zelenskyy on front: Syrskyi commands Pokrovsk’s defense, Kupiansk is being cleared of enemy