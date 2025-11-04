Two fighters in Pokrovsk throw TM-62 mine into house where three occupiers are holed up. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade "Tavria" carried out a successful operation in the Pokrovsk direction, destroying the position of Russian occupiers who had entrenched themselves in a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, the assault troops used a TM-62 mine, placing it in the building where the Russian infantry was located. After detonation, a powerful explosion occurred, completely destroying the building.
"Surprise! Ukrainian assault troops use TM-62 mine to blow up a building occupied by Russian infantry in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, causing a huge explosion! Footage of combat operations by soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade Tavria."
