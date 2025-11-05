DIU special unit "Artan" conducted clearance operation against occupiers in Lyman direction

A video shared online shows the DIU special forces unit "Artan" storming and clearing enemy positions in the Lyman direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was filmed in first person by a Ukrainian intelligence officer during fierce fighting in a forest against Russian forces.

The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers capturing a Russian occupier inside a dugout.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

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