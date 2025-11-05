ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4989 visitors online
News Destruction of the occupiers captured occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
4 212 4

DIU special unit "Artan" conducted clearance operation against occupiers in Lyman direction

A video shared online shows the DIU special forces unit "Artan" storming and clearing enemy positions in the Lyman direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was filmed in first person by a Ukrainian intelligence officer during fierce fighting in a forest against Russian forces.

The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers capturing a Russian occupier inside a dugout.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: SIGNUM night operation: drones destroyed 6 enemy vehicles and 4 invaders. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11864) elimination (7334) Donetsk region (5763) hostages (732) Defense Intelligence (512) Kramatorskyy district (969) Lyman (180)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 