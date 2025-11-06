108 enemy UAVs out of 135 were shot down and suppressed - Air Force

On the night of November 6, Russian troops launched 135 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of attack drones. The attack was carried out from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo in the Russian Federation. About 90 of them were Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare forces, and unmanned systems units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

According to preliminary information as of 09:00 a.m., the Air Defense Forces shot down and suppressed 108 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 27 hits were recorded in 13 locations. Information on the consequences and possible casualties is being clarified.

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Night attack by the Russian Federation

On the evening of October 5, Russian invaders attacked Bogodukhov in the Kharkiv region with drones. Five people were injured in the attack, including a 10-year-old girl.

A strike was recorded on a warehouse building where grain crops were stored. This resulted in a fire. A two-story residential building and a garage were also damaged.

Kamenskoye in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also hit by enemy drones. Eight people were injured in the attack. Several fires broke out in the city. The roof and floors of one of the entrances to a four-story building were partially destroyed.

Damaged cars. Destroyed infrastructure, transport company.