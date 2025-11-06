Volgograd oil refinery, storage facility for "shaheds" in Donetsk, and three fuel and lubricant facilities in occupied Crimea have been hit, - General Staff
The defence forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian invaders, both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the TOT.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET.
Donetsk
A storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (the territory of Donetsk airport) has been hit.
"According to objective monitoring data, explosions and powerful secondary detonations were recorded on the territory of the facility. The task was carried out by units of the missile forces and artillery, the Unmanned Systems Forces (414th Brigade) and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.
Volgograd Region
The Volgograd oil refinery has been hit.
The annual volume of petroleum products processed by this plant is 15.7 million tonnes (5.6% of the total processing in the Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire have been reported in the area of the target.
Crimea
Three fuel and lubricant facilities were hit.
"At the oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, a successful strike was recorded on a reservoir and tanks with fuel and lubricants on the loading rack. At two fuel and lubricant depots in Simferopol, tank farms were hit. Fires in fuel tanks were recorded," they said.
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