Volgograd oil refinery, storage facility for "shaheds" in Donetsk, and three fuel and lubricant facilities in occupied Crimea have been hit, - General Staff

The defence forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian invaders, both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the TOT.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET.

Donetsk

A storage, assembly and launch base for Shahed-type UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (the territory of Donetsk airport) has been hit.

"According to objective monitoring data, explosions and powerful secondary detonations were recorded on the territory of the facility. The task was carried out by units of the missile forces and artillery, the Unmanned Systems Forces (414th Brigade) and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Russian port of Tuapse halts fuel exports after drone attack - Reuters

Volgograd Region

The Volgograd oil refinery has been hit.

The annual volume of petroleum products processed by this plant is 15.7 million tonnes (5.6% of the total processing in the Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire have been reported in the area of the target.

See more: Third most powerful thermal power plant in Russian Federation was hit in Kostroma region. PHOTO

Crimea

Three fuel and lubricant facilities were hit.

"At the oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske, a successful strike was recorded on a reservoir and tanks with fuel and lubricants on the loading rack. At two fuel and lubricant depots in Simferopol, tank farms were hit. Fires in fuel tanks were recorded," they said.

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