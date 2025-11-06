Enemy attack civilian car in Sumy region: child injured, man dies in hospital

The enemy attacked a civilian car in the Seredyna-Buda community, Sumy region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this, Censor.NET writes.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured, including a minor. The victims are currently being transported to hospital.

As reported earlier, Russian troops carried out 90 shelling attacks on 38 settlements across 15 territorial communities in Sumy region over the past day. One man was killed and three others were injured.

Updated information

Later, it became known that a wounded man who had been injured in the Russian strike on a civilian car in the Seredyna-Buda community died in hospital.

"The 49-year-old man was in critical condition after the Russian UAV attack. Doctors did everything possible, but unfortunately, his life could not be saved. My sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones," the Regional Military Administration head reported.

See more: Russian attack on Sumy region: critical infrastructure hit, one dead and several wounded. PHOTOS