Child and two adults injured in Russian strike on minibus in Kherson
On 6 November, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, injuring several people.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, Censor.NET writes.
Casualties from the Russian attack
A child was taken to hospital after being injured in the Russian drone strike on the minibus in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.
According to doctors, the 14-year-old girl suffered blast injuries, a concussion, and an acute stress reaction. She remains under medical supervision.
Prokudin added that three people in total were injured in the attack.
According to the regional military administration, Russian troops attacked the bus around noon.
The victims also include a 43-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman who sustained concussions, blast and closed head injuries. The man also suffered a leg wound and received first aid at the scene, while the elderly woman was taken to hospital.
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