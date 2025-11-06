Child and two adults injured in Russian strike on minibus in Kherson

On 6 November, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, injuring several people.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, Censor.NET writes.

Casualties from the Russian attack

A child was taken to hospital after being injured in the Russian drone strike on the minibus in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.



According to doctors, the 14-year-old girl suffered blast injuries, a concussion, and an acute stress reaction. She remains under medical supervision.

Prokudin added that three people in total were injured in the attack.

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According to the regional military administration, Russian troops attacked the bus around noon.

The victims also include a 43-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman who sustained concussions, blast and closed head injuries. The man also suffered a leg wound and received first aid at the scene, while the elderly woman was taken to hospital.

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