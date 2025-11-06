Information about enemy capture of territories in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are false – Southern Defense Forces

The situation in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions remains tense, but reports of Russian forces capturing any settlements are untrue.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this, Censor.NET writes.

Operational situation

"Indeed, the situation in the Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipole, and Orikhiv directions is quite tense: nearly 50 combat engagements with the enemy were recorded over the past day. However, the settlements mentioned in certain reports are not under Russian control," the statement reads.

Read more: Russians have occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. Advances in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

The Southern Defense Forces added the following details:

Fierce fighting continues in the area of Pavlivka settlement, where one of Ukraine’s heroic brigades is holding the line.

Fighting is also ongoing near Plavni settlement, where a grey zone remains.

In the area of Prymorske settlement, the occupiers are attempting to flank Ukrainian positions through the former Kakhovka reservoir — thick with vegetation and reeds several meters high, but Defense Forces are destroying them.

Near area of the Uspenivka settlement , enemy fire destroyed several positions, forcing Ukrainian troops to fall back deeper into defensive lines, though fighting for the settlement continues.

See more: Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in three regions at night: trains are changing routes and running with delays - Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

Elimination of the occupiers

The report notes that the enemy, taking advantage of weather conditions (with thick fog covering the Zaporizhzhia region for several days) attempted to infiltrate deeper into Ukrainian defenses, bypassing Ukrainian positions.

"However, in these sectors of the frontline, we constantly carry out search-and-strike operations and eliminate enemy sabotage groups. Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 200 personnel in the South," the statement reads.