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Russians have occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. Advances in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Occupation

Russian invaders have occupied Pavlivka.

Russia occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Situation near Mala Tokmachka: "grey zone" observed, enemy infantry attempts to infiltrate village – DeepState

Russian advances

The enemy has advanced near Balahan, Udachne, Stupochky, as well as in Plavni, Prymorske and Uspenivka.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia
Russia occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia
Russia occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia
Russia occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Search-and-strike operations continue in Pokrovsk, no encirclement of city – "East" Group of Forces

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces had repelled the enemy near Shakhove. The occupiers had advanced in three areas

Author: 

Zaporizka region (2089) Donetsk region (5767) Kramatorskyy district (969) Pokrovskyy district (1329) Vasylivskyy district (118) Polohivskyy district (308) Stupochky (9) Udachne (26) Plavni (7) Uspenivka (9) Balahan (3) Prymorske (26) Pavlivka (4) DeepState (507)
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