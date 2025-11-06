Russians have occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. Advances in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Occupation

Russian invaders have occupied Pavlivka.

Read more: Situation near Mala Tokmachka: "grey zone" observed, enemy infantry attempts to infiltrate village – DeepState

Russian advances

The enemy has advanced near Balahan, Udachne, Stupochky, as well as in Plavni, Prymorske and Uspenivka.

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Read more: Search-and-strike operations continue in Pokrovsk, no encirclement of city – "East" Group of Forces

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces had repelled the enemy near Shakhove. The occupiers had advanced in three areas