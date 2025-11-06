Russians have occupied Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region. Advances in Donetsk region, - DeepState
Russian occupiers are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Occupation
Russian invaders have occupied Pavlivka.
Russian advances
The enemy has advanced near Balahan, Udachne, Stupochky, as well as in Plavni, Prymorske and Uspenivka.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces had repelled the enemy near Shakhove. The occupiers had advanced in three areas
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