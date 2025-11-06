Ukraine to mark Air Assault Forces Day of Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 8
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree moving the Day of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from November 21 to November 8.
Censor.NET reports, citing the presidential decree and a Facebook post by the Air Assault Forces.
Presidential decree
The relevant decree, No. 817/2025, was signed by the President of Ukraine on November 4.
Meaning of the date
November 8, the Feast of All Holy Angels led by Archangel Michael, was not chosen by chance as AFU Air Assault Forces Day.
- Saint Michael is regarded as the supreme commander of the heavenly host and the patron of soldiers on earth. According to church tradition, he led the good angels in their battle against the forces that rose up against God — and triumphed, the Air Assault Forces explained.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password