Russia’s budget deficit may reach 5.7 trillion rubles in 2025

Russia is rapidly losing profits from energy exports. Censor.NET reports that the decline in revenues is linked to falling oil prices and new sanctions, according to data from the Russian Finance Ministry.

Sanctions pressure Russia’s budget

In October, Russia’s budget received 888.6 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies — 27% less than a year ago.

The main mineral extraction tax dropped by 26%, from 908.1 billion to 671.3 billion rubles.

"New sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil will create additional problems for the budget, as these companies account for half of Russia’s oil exports," analysts noted.

Key figures and facts:

In the first ten months of 2025, Russia’s budget received 7.5 trillion rubles in oil and gas revenues — 2 trillion less than last year.

The decline is accelerating: 14% since the beginning of the year and 21% in October alone.

Currently, 70% of Russia’s oil exports are under sanctions.

Even a 5–10% reduction in Rosneft and Lukoil exports would cost the Russian budget about 120 billion rubles per month.

The average price of Urals crude in October was $53.99 per barrel, well below the planned $70.

The Russian Finance Ministry has revised its energy revenue forecast downward by nearly 22%, to 8.6 trillion rubles.

The Russian budget deficit is expected to reach 5.7 trillion rubles in 2025 and exceed 10 trillion rubles over the next three years.

Earlier, we reported that amid the budget deficit caused by sanctions, the Kremlin is cutting social support programs and raising taxes.