ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10207 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
1 754 0

Night attack on Chuhuiv: Russian drones caused large-scale fires

On the night of 7 November, the occupiers attacked Chuhuiv with strike drones. The strikes caused fires at a post office, a service station, and an educational institution.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The flames engulfed about 2,000 square metres, but rescuers quickly localised the fire, preventing it from spreading," the report said.

What preceded this?

During the night, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported that the enemy had sent at least 10 drones to the city.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the enemy attack

Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires
Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires
Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires
Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires
Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires
Chuhuiv attacked with drones: 2,000 square metres of fires

Read more: More than 10 explosions were heard in Chuhuiv during night attack by Russian Federation

Author: 

drone (2670) shoot out (17298) Kharkivska region (1664) Chuhuyivskyy district (217) Chuhuyiv (41)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 