Night attack on Chuhuiv: Russian drones caused large-scale fires

On the night of 7 November, the occupiers attacked Chuhuiv with strike drones. The strikes caused fires at a post office, a service station, and an educational institution.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The flames engulfed about 2,000 square metres, but rescuers quickly localised the fire, preventing it from spreading," the report said.

What preceded this?

During the night, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported that the enemy had sent at least 10 drones to the city.

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Consequences of the enemy attack













Read more: More than 10 explosions were heard in Chuhuiv during night attack by Russian Federation