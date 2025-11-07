Air Defence Forces destroyed 94 enemy UAVs out of 138, - Air Force

On the night of 7 November, the enemy attacked with 128 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation), and Chauda (TOT of Crimea), about 80 of which were "Shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Thirty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations," the report said.

The Air Force noted that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

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