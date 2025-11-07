Kyiv bids farewell to marine and Ukraïner photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko

A farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Kostiantyn Huzenko, a serviceman of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, who was killed in a Russian strike.

This was reported by a correspondent for Hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects, comrades-in-arms, friends, colleagues, and concerned Kyiv residents. The ceremony began at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral and was followed by a mourning procession to Independence Square.





Film director and cinematographer Taras Fedorenko, who filmed Kostiantyn for the video project On the Line of the Frame, remembered him as a person in whom "romanticism and light coexisted with the strictness of service as a marine."

See more: Soldier of 35th SMIB and photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko killed in action. PHOTO







One of the fallen soldier’s comrades said that Kostiantyn "immortalized how Ukraine is gaining its freedom" and urged everyone "to live with dignity for those who gave their lives for the country." During the ceremony, marines presented the deceased’s parents with a flag and beret.

See more: Bohdan Zmii, Ukrainian engineer - creator of robotic demining vehicle, has tragically died. PHOTO

About Kostiantyn Huzenko

The 28-year-old was a photographer, media producer, and podcast author. He worked with the Ukraїner team and the War Archive project. In early 2024, he joined the Armed Forces, serving as a staff sergeant in the communications unit of the 35th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi.

News of his death became known on November 3.

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