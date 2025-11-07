Russian drone strikes minibus in Novovorontsovka: one person killed, two injured
In the Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian minibus, killing one man and injuring two passengers. Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the war crime.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced the incident.
According to the investigation, on November 7, 2025, around 12:00 p.m., Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a minibus in the Beryslav district.
Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, clarified that the incident took place in Novovorontsovka:
- A 50-year-old man who was severely injured died in hospital.
- Another victim, a 19-year-old woman, received medical assistance and was discharged for outpatient treatment. She sustained a blast injury and a leg wound.
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