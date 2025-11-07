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News Drone attack in Kherson region Russian forces shell minibus
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Russian drone strikes minibus in Novovorontsovka: one person killed, two injured

In Kherson region, a Russian drone hit a civilian minibus, leaving one dead and two injured.

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian minibus, killing one man and injuring two passengers. Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the war crime.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced the incident.

According to the investigation, on November 7, 2025, around 12:00 p.m., Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a minibus in the Beryslav district.

See more: Russian drone hits passenger bus in Kramatorsk, injuring two people. PHOTOS

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, clarified that the incident took place in Novovorontsovka:

  •  A 50-year-old man who was severely injured died in hospital.
  • Another victim, a 19-year-old woman, received medical assistance and was discharged for outpatient treatment. She sustained a blast injury and a leg wound.

Read more: Russian drone attacks man in Kherson region: victim hospitalized

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minibuses (24) drones (4613) Khersonska region (2667) Beryslavskyy district (107) Novovorontsovka (6)
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