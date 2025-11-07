Dnipro introduces moratorium on public Russian-language content

The city of Dnipro has introduced a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products.

The announcement was made on the page of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Censor.NET reports.

Purpose of the ban

The decision to impose the moratorium was adopted by Dnipro City Council’s executive committee.

The document aims to protect Ukraine’s information space from hybrid influence by the aggressor state and to overcome the consequences of long-term russification.

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"Until the complete liberation of all Ukrainian territory, the public use of any cultural products created or reproduced in the Russian language is prohibited within the Dnipro community," the decision reads.

Language Commissioner’s explanation

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, who had previously appealed to Dnipro City Council with the initiative, supported the new measure.

"Dnipro is a city-fortress of Ukraineж, it has shown its spirit and sense of civic responsibility. This decision is long overdue, as the public use of the Russian language in the cultural sphere is perceived by citizens as disrespect for the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders and as morally unacceptable during the full-scale war. It is a matter of national security, dignity, and remembrance of the victims of Russian aggression," the language commissioner emphasized.

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