Enemy has partially infiltrated urban areas of Pokrovsk – Hnatov

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Hnatov, said during a briefing that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains extremely tense. According to him, Russian forces continue attempts to capture Pokrovsk and create conditions to encircle the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The enemy has the advantage and has partially entrenched itself within the urban area

Hnatov noted that the enemy has been trying for over a year to implement its plan to take control of Pokrovsk.

"They are trying to create conditions to capture this relatively small city. The enemy has established a certain advantage in manpower and equipment. Russian troops have partially infiltrated the urban area, particularly in the southern outskirts of the city, and are trying to establish a foothold to continue their offensive," he said.

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Information about the defence is not being disclosed for security reasons

Hnatov emphasized that decisions on conducting defensive operations are made by military command, and the population will be informed when doing so will not compromise the city’s defenders.

"Excessive public information will not aid the defense at this stage," he stressed.

Read more: Defence forces are conducting search and strike operations in Pokrovsk: enemy has reduced its activity but is trying to set up logistics