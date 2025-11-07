Zelenskyy and Romanian President Dan discuss establishing strategic partnership

Today, Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation.

As reported by Censor.NET, Dan announced this on the social media platform X.

"Today I had a substantive discussion with President Zelenskyy about the current security situation and the need to step up efforts to achieve lasting and just peace in Ukraine," he wrote.

Dan stressed that Ukraine must win this war, as "it is fighting for the security of Europe as a whole and for our shared values."

Read more: Romania begins talks with Ukraine on defense projects under SAFE program – Kubilius

"At the bilateral level, we agreed to continue working on establishing a strategic partnership. We are both committed to implementing a pragmatic, forward-looking, and sustainable agenda," the Romanian president added.

Read more: Ukraine remains top priority for Romania and NATO, - Defense Minister Mosteanu