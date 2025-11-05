Romania begins talks with Ukraine on defense projects under SAFE program – Kubilius

EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius called Romania an example for other EU member states, noting that it has already begun talks with Ukraine on joint defense projects under the SAFE credit program.

He made the statement while addressing NATO ambassadors at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Censor.NET reported with reference to Ukrinform.

Kubilius noted that Romania "sets an inspiring example" by cooperating with Ukraine to support its defense and modernize its own defense industry. He urged other EU countries to join similar initiatives, reminding that 13 states have already expressed readiness to use SAFE loans to support Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine remains top priority for Romania and NATO, - Defense Minister Mosteanu

"First line of defense"

The Commissioner also stressed that the main goal of the EU’s defense roadmap is to support Ukraine, which he described as "the first line of defense." According to him, the EU’s motto in this field is "support Ukraine’s defense and learn from Ukraine."

Kubilius added that new EU programs, including the EDIP initiative, grant Ukraine access to €300 million for integration into the European defense industry. He also mentioned the "Drone Alliance with Ukraine" initiative, which could provide up to €2 billion in funding for joint projects.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss joint defense projects and SAFE instrument

Background

Reuters reported that Romania plans to jointly produce drones with Ukraine under the EU’s defense program.