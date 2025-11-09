Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on former Constitutional Court head Tupitskyi, senior Russian officials, and Russian publishing houses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of new sanctions by Ukraine against Russian officials, collaborators, and propaganda structures. According to him, this is a response to the Kremlin's attempts to "normalize" aggression and justify the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"I have signed new decisions on sanctions against Ukraine. And these are special decisions. Russia is trying to prolong the war, expanding its attempts to justify its aggression and "normalize" the occupation of Ukrainian territories. Russia has also recently made a demonstrative political decision to impose 'sanctions' against Ukrainian officials, in particular against the Prime Minister of Ukraine," the president wrote.

Necessary pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy noted that Russia's behavior deserves much greater pressure from the world and an expansion of the scope of this pressure—both against all sources and schemes of financing the Russian military machine and against every person who spreads propaganda and complicates the adoption of decisions aimed at achieving true peace.

"We will submit our proposals for new sanctions to the relevant partners," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Who is affected by the sanctions?

Today's sanctions decisions by Ukraine target individuals who work in Putin's government structures and are involved in looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine:

one of his "wallets,"

Russian military intelligence officer and

one of the collaborators.

"We are also starting work on Russian publishing houses that justify aggression and spread Russian propaganda around the world. Everything in Russia that is focused on war must be blocked. Thank you to everyone around the world who is helping!" wrote the President of Ukraine.

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The president's website published the decrees and named the individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions.

The first decree imposes sanctions against eight individuals who have participated in crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, appropriated agricultural property, grain crops, and cultural heritage sites, conducted information operations against our state, and implemented Russian educational standards with anti-Ukrainian narratives in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

From now on, sanctions will be imposed on Russian government officials, an FSB agent involved in information sabotage, a representative of the Russian General Staff's Information Directorate, as well as Kirill Dmitriev, a financier close to the Russian leader who spreads propaganda and attracts Russian investments in key sectors of foreign economies, and individuals who justify the Russian Federation's armed aggression.