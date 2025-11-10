Charles III played decisive role in encouraging Trump to help Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

King Charles III of Great Britain played a decisive behind-the-scenes role in encouraging US President Donald Trump to provide more active support to Ukraine.

This was revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

Charles III influenced Trump

According to the president, after a tense public meeting with Donald Trump in February in the Oval Office of the White House, where the two presidents had an argument, the situation changed thanks to King Charles III.

The publication recalled that during his visit to the UK in September, Trump had held a personal meeting with the king.

"I don't know all the details, but as I understand His Majesty sent some important signals to President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Trump respects the king and considers him to be "very important," which is a genuine compliment that, in his opinion, the American president does not address to "many people."

Charles III is sympathetic to Ukrainians

"His Majesty is very sensitive to our people. Maybe sensitive is not the right word. He’s very supportive," said the Ukrainian leader.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that King Charles III of Great Britain had played a key role in convincing Donald Trump that Ukraine could defeat Russia in the war. The monarch's private conversations with the US president during his recent visit were "very important."

See more: Zelenskyy meets Britain’s King Charles III in London. PHOTOS