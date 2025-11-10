Power outage schedules to remain until end of heating season – MP Nahorniak

Power outage schedules will remain in effect until the end of the heating season in Ukraine.

Restrictions on electricity supply will remain necessary at least until the heating season ends.

The statement was made by Serhii Nahorniak, member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services and MP from Servant of the People, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: On Monday, 10 November, power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"

According to Nahorniak, the situation in the power system remains difficult due to the aftermath of Russian attacks. Therefore, power outage schedules will remain in place throughout the entire heating period to balance the load on the grid and prevent breakdowns.

Read more: Energy system is being stabilised after Russian attack. Most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy