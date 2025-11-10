Trump pardoned dozens of individuals involved in 2020 election case

The US president announced pardons for 77 people, including former New York City mayor and Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell, and lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

According to Censor.NET, the White House released a statement to that effect, writes New York Post.

Who exactly received a pardon

The list of individuals pardoned by the president includes:

Rudy Giuliani — former mayor of New York City and Donald Trump's personal lawyer;

Sidney Powell is a lawyer who pleaded guilty in 2023 to attempting to overturn the results of the Georgia election.

Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to organize fake voter lists;

More than 70 people involved in the campaign to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The full list of those pardoned was published by prosecutor Ed Martin on his personal account on X. Most of the people on the list had been charged with conspiracy against "fake voters."

Investigators believed these individuals were involved in attempts to influence the 2020 election results.

Read more: Trump again announced significant progress in ending war in Ukraine

Previously

US senators reached an agreement that will end the government shutdown.

China temporarily lifted restrictions on the supply of a number of strategic materials and minerals to the United States.

Trump promised to pay US residents $2,000 each.