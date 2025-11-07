Trump again announced significant progress in ending war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has once again announced significant progress in efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a White House broadcast.

In particular, the head of the White House said that three months ago his administration concluded a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stressed that this is one of eight wars that the US has ended in eight months.

Now the United States is seeking to end the war in Ukraine, and progress is being made on this issue.

"We are seeking to end another war, if possible, between Russia and Ukraine. We have not succeeded yet, but I think we have made significant progress," the US president said.

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Trump's statements on ending the war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump said that if he won, he would "end the war between Ukraine and Russia in 24 hours."

In 2025, he gave Russia a "50-day" ultimatum: if Moscow did not reach an agreement to end the war, "very tough" tariffs and sanctions would be imposed.

He expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "could end the war almost immediately if he wanted to."

Another statement: the possibility of a "territorial swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of a peace agreement.

Later, Trump expressed scepticism that significant progress had been made, stating that he doubted Vladimir Putin wanted to end the war.

Read more: No clear plan to end war yet – Zelenskyy