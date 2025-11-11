Saratov oil refinery, oil terminal in Feodosia, enemy warehouse and concentration of occupiers in Donetsk Oblast were hit, - General Staff

As part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of 11 November, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Production volumes

The enterprise produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc. It is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian occupation army.

A series of explosions was recorded, followed by a massive fire in the area. The results of the strikes are being clarified.

See more: Drones attacked Saratov: fire broke out at oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTO

Strike on an oil terminal in Crimea

Also, according to the General Staff, the "Sea Oil Terminal" JSC (FEODOSIA, Crimea, TOT) was hit - a key hub for the supply of fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Hits on tanks on the territory of the facility have been recorded. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Enemy warehouse in Donetsk region hit

⚡️In addition, in the TOT of Donetsk region, a warehouse of Russian invaders' material and technical resources in Donetsk and a concentration of manpower in the Ocheretyne area were hit. Strike UAVs reached the target areas. The results are being clarified.

The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the russian federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Volgograd oil refinery, storage facility for "shaheds" in Donetsk, and three fuel and lubricant facilities in occupied Crimea have been hit, - General Staff

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 11 November, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, causing a large-scale fire.

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