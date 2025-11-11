Entire city of Lyman was left without gas due to Russian shelling

Gas supply has been completely cut off in Lyman, Donetsk region, due to damage to the gas distribution system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to the RMA, between November 3 and 9, 2025, 62 cases of damage to gas networks caused by military actions were recorded in the Donetsk region.

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Where is the damage?

Damage has been reported in the frontline towns of Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Mykolaivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Kramatorsk district.

According to Donetskoblgaz, enemy shelling in Lyman caused damage to the system, leaving the entire city without gas supply and disconnecting 1,164 subscribers.

What does the regional gas company say?

"The situation in Lyman remains difficult due to active hostilities. Currently, there is no gas supply in Lyman due to the destruction of the underwater gas pipeline by Russian troops. We are ready to start repairs right now, as soon as it is physically possible. People are holding out, even though conditions are extremely difficult—even metal cannot withstand it," said Vadym Batii, chairman of the board of Donetskoblgaz JSC.