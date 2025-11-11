In Kupiansk, urban battles are underway, our soldiers are trying to drive enemy out of north of city, - Trehubov

Russian troops are attempting to gain a foothold in northern Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, while Ukrainian units have been actively counterattacking in recent days, gradually driving the occupiers out of their fortified positions.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Fighting in the city

"The operation is already underway, troops are already involved and urban battles are taking place... now the Russians are directly in the northern districts of the city (Kupiansk. - Ed.), trying to hold on and maintain their positions against Ukrainian counterattacks, while the Ukrainians have been quite effective in recent days in their attempts to drive them out," the spokesman said.

Tregubov reported that logistics for accessing Kupiansk are extremely complicated for both Ukrainian units and the enemy.

Every attempt to get there is a separate, very difficult task, even if we are talking about an infantry group. If we are talking about some kind of transport, then even more so," he stressed.

Read more: Enemy is preparing "final maneuver" in Pokrovsk to capture entire Donetsk region, - Syrskyi

The role of drones and infantry

According to the spokesperson, drones and assault infantry play a significant role in the fighting.

"There are a lot of drones lying along the roads, on fiber optic cables, just waiting for something to pass by—there are also a lot of them, so the main pressure now falls on the shoulders of the assault infantry on both sides, and on the infantry as such, and on the effectiveness of the UAV operators," Trehubov said.

The spokesperson also drew attention to the factor of aviation and the use of guided bombs, noting that the region's proximity to the border with Russia complicates the situation.

"There is also a certain factor of aviation and strikes with KABs, in particular, this is a problem in our region in general, because it is very close to the territory of the Russian Federation," he explained.

"Nevertheless, a lot now depends on the courage and effectiveness of the Ukrainian infantry, including the Ukrainian assault infantry," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier it was reported that Russians were pressing in small groups in the Kupiansk direction. Vovchansk is completely destroyed, and there are no places to set up positions.