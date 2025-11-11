Occupiers are suffering significant losses as they advance on ruins of Vovchansk, - Trehubov

Despite significant losses, Russian forces continue their offensive in the Vovchansk area of the Kharkiv region.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Unlike Kupiansk, most of the buildings in Volchansk were destroyed a long time ago. Fighting has been going on there longer, and the destruction is much more serious, so the question is where to hold positions at all," Trehubov said.

According to him, the enemy is advancing on territory that has been almost completely destroyed, while Ukrainian forces are defending an area where it is difficult to build fortifications due to constant attacks, including air strikes, with the use of guided bombs.

"There is no such multi-layered 'layer cake' as in Kupiansk or, for example, in Lyman. The Russians have more defined positions there, but they are expending a lot of effort just to push through, while the situation with the dam has hindered them a little. It did delay them, but it did not stop them," the spokesman explained.

Read more: Enemy wants to gain foothold in Pokrovsk’s high-rise buildings. Most intense fighting is in industrial zone, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

At the same time, he stressed that due to the lack of green spaces that could serve as cover, the losses of Russian invaders have increased recently.

The only question is how many of their own soldiers they are spending to advance through these ruins," Tregubov added.

He also noted that the proximity of Russian territory to the combat zone allows the Russians to quickly replenish their forces.

"The territory of the Russian Federation is located nearby, so they can afford constant replenishment... and there are no particular problems with logistics directly from the territory of the Russian Federation," the spokesman concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Russians were pressing in small groups in the Kupiansk direction. Vovchansk is completely destroyed, and there are no places to set up positions.