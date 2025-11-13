Fursenko, defendant in "Mindich tapes", who complained that it was difficult for him to carry money, returned from holiday in Maldives on 8 November, - media
Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", returned to Ukraine on Saturday, 8 November, shortly before the start of the investigation, from a two-week holiday in the Maldives.
This is reported in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach, "Zelenskyy's "Svynarchuks": How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," according to Censor.NET.
Recently had a rest in the Maldives
"According to UP sources among law enforcement officials, one of the defendants in the case returned from a two-week holiday in the Maldives on Saturday. At that time, the country was already in a state of scheduled power cuts. This is the same individual who complained: "Carrying $1.6 million in cash is hardly a pleasure". The interlocutors emphasise that this is the chief accountant of the criminal organisation with the call sign "Roshyk" Ihor Fursenko," the article says.
What preceded it?
- As reported earlier, Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", got a job as an administrator at Fire Point, a defence company that manufactures "Flamingo" rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferral from mobilisation and go abroad.
- The SAPO prosecutor stated that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine — from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Roshyk in NABU records), a suspect in a corruption case in the energy sector: 60 days in custody with the possibility of release on bail of 95 million hryvnias.
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