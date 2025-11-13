Fursenko, defendant in "Mindich tapes", who complained that it was difficult for him to carry money, returned from holiday in Maldives on 8 November, - media

Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", returned to Ukraine on Saturday, 8 November, shortly before the start of the investigation, from a two-week holiday in the Maldives.

This is reported in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach, "Zelenskyy's "Svynarchuks": How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," according to Censor.NET.

Recently had a rest in the Maldives

"According to UP sources among law enforcement officials, one of the defendants in the case returned from a two-week holiday in the Maldives on Saturday. At that time, the country was already in a state of scheduled power cuts. This is the same individual who complained: "Carrying $1.6 million in cash is hardly a pleasure". The interlocutors emphasise that this is the chief accountant of the criminal organisation with the call sign "Roshyk" Ihor Fursenko," the article says.

What preceded it?

As reported earlier, Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", got a job as an administrator at Fire Point, a defence company that manufactures "Flamingo" rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferral from mobilisation and go abroad.

The SAPO prosecutor stated that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine — from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Roshyk in NABU records), a suspect in a corruption case in the energy sector: 60 days in custody with the possibility of release on bail of 95 million hryvnias.

Read more: Fursenko, figure in "Mindich’s tapes", received deferral from Fire Point and repeatedly left abroad, - SAPO