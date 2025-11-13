Fursenko, figure in "Mindich’s tapes", received deferral from Fire Point and repeatedly left abroad, - SAPO
Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", got a job as an administrator at the defence company Fire Point, which manufactures "Flamingo" rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferral from mobilisation and go abroad.
This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court on 12 November, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
Repeated trips abroad
The prosecutor noted that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine — from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.
Working at Fire Point
She also quoted a fragment of a telephone conversation between Fursenko and his wife, in which he says that he got a job at Fire Point and received a deferment from mobilisation.
According to the company's official data, he has been working there since 19 March 2025 as an administrator.
The SAPO emphasised that there are grounds to keep Fursenko in custody due to the risk of him absconding from the investigation and trial. The prosecutor added that he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
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