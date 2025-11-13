Fursenko, figure in "Mindich’s tapes", received deferral from Fire Point and repeatedly left abroad, - SAPO

Ihor Fursenko (Roshyk), a suspect in the "kickback" scheme at "Energoatom", got a job as an administrator at the defence company Fire Point, which manufactures "Flamingo" rockets. This allowed him to obtain a deferral from mobilisation and go abroad.

This was stated by the SAPO prosecutor during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court on 12 November, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Repeated trips abroad

The prosecutor noted that Fursenko has foreign passports and has repeatedly left Ukraine — from January 2018 to August 2025, he made 26 trips, including during martial law.

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Working at Fire Point

She also quoted a fragment of a telephone conversation between Fursenko and his wife, in which he says that he got a job at Fire Point and received a deferment from mobilisation.

According to the company's official data, he has been working there since 19 March 2025 as an administrator.

The SAPO emphasised that there are grounds to keep Fursenko in custody due to the risk of him absconding from the investigation and trial. The prosecutor added that he faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Fursenko remanded in custody in Energoatom corruption case. Bail set at UAH 95 million

Corruption in the energy sector

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