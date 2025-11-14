NATO defense ministers to hold talks in Germany on European security and situation in Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will hold talks with representatives of four NATO countries in Berlin on Friday, November 14.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ntv.

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It is noted that representatives of France, Britain, Italy, and Poland, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, will take part in the negotiations.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, the topics of discussion will include strengthening security and defense in Europe and the situation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal is also expected to join the discussion remotely.

Aid to Ukraine from Germany

Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Bundestag from the ruling Christian Democratic Union party, said that Germany should plan to spend around €1 billion per month on military support for Ukraine.

In addition, Germany is providing an additional €40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help Ukrainians survive the winter amid Russian attacks on civilian gas and heat supplies.

Read more: Zelenskyy to visit Athens on 16 November: meetings with Greek leaders expected