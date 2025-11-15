Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,157,400 people (+1,000 per day), 11,350 tanks, 34,443 artillery systems, 23,588 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,157,400 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 15, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,157,400 (+1,000) persons

tanks – 11,350 (+6) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,588 (+19) units.

artillery systems – 34,443 (+20) units.

MLRS – 1,541 (+1) cases.

air defense systems – 1,244 (+2) units.

aircraft – 428 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 80,877 (+490) units.

winged missiles – 3,940 (+14) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 67,396 (+90) units.

special equipment – 3,998 (+2) units.

Read more: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed, 3 injured, 29 objects damaged. PHOTOS

Occupiers in Kupiansk

Earlier, Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, reported that fewer than 50 Russian soldiers remain in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, cut off from each other and from the main forces.

Watch more: SOF destroyed concentration of two Russian brigades in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO