Search and rescue operations have been completed in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: six people were killed. Five people were injured, including one child. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Six people were killed in the Russian attack on a nine-storey building. Five people were injured, including one child.

The State Emergency Service rescued 17 people, including one child. Psychological assistance was provided to 252 people.

A total of 262 tonnes of building structures and timber were dismantled and removed.

See more: Rescue extinguishes his own apartment, which was burning after Russian UAV strike in Kyiv. PHOTO









Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several areas of the city came under fire.

Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. Another 34 people were injured, including two children.

Due to damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district, some buildings are temporarily without heating, and there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also resulted in the following:

Hits on high-rise buildings and private houses in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts; partial destruction of upper floors, broken windows, fires.

administrative and medical buildings damaged by debris; fires broke out in buildings and open areas;

the Azerbaijani Embassy was damaged by debris from an Iskander missile.

Read also on Censor.NET: Kindergarten teacher Svitlana Vashchenko died as result of massive shelling of Kyiv. PHOTO