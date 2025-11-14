Rescue extinguishes his own apartment, which was burning after Russian UAV strike in Kyiv. PHOTO

The Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 14 November destroyed the apartment of rescuer Serhii Vlasenko.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the minister, Serhii is 35 years old and has been working for the State Emergency Service for 15 years.

"The shift supervisor, who over the years has seen and extinguished hundreds of fires and rescued people in the toughest conditions.

That night, Serhii was on duty. A Russian drone hit the building where he lived with his family. The apartment that was full of life just yesterday burned to the ground," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: fires broke out at infrastructure facility and in residential area. PHOTOS

His mother, wife and children survived

The rescuer’s mother, his wife and their two children, a 5-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter, were in the apartment at the time. They managed to respond to the air-raid alert, which saved their lives.

"When rescuers arrived, Serhii saw that his own apartment was on fire. And he continued working — extinguishing the flames engulfing his home and clearing the wreckage to reach the children’s room," Klymenko said.

The interior minister said that Serhii and his family, who lost their home, have now received keys to a service apartment.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots destroy Russian missiles and strike drones during night attack on Ukraine. VIDEO

Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several districts came under fire.

Six people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. More than 30 were injured, including two children.

Damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district has left parts of the area without heating, with possible disruptions to water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also caused:

impacts on apartment blocks and private homes in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, with partial destruction of upper floors, shattered windows and fires;

damage to administrative and medical facilities from debris, with fires breaking out inside buildings and in open areas;

damage to the Embassy of Azerbaijan caused by fragments of an Iskander missile.

See more: Air Defence Forces eliminated 419 enemy targets out of 449, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS