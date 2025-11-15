"Bloody carnage": 25,000 soldiers died on both sides in month, - Trump

In October, 25,000 soldiers from both sides died in the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, US President Donald Trump made this statement in an interview with British television channel GB News.

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He emphasized once again that he could have prevented the war from starting.

"This would never have happened if I were president," he said.

Trump also called himself a successful peacemaker, claiming that during his presidency he had "settled eight wars" and "almost exhausted the world's supply of conflicts."

The only thing I haven't done yet is Russia and Ukraine. It shouldn't have started at all. It's bloodshed. It's terrible bloodshed. So many soldiers. There hasn't been anything like this since World War II. Over the last month, 25,000 soldiers have actually died between the two countries, roughly equally," Trump said.

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Speaking about Russia and Ukraine, Trump said he "hopes for a quick resolution" and believes that pressure on Moscow through oil restrictions could change the dynamics.

"We are putting a lot of pressure on them... India is leaving, others are leaving. If Russia does not sell oil, it will not have money for the war," he said.

Trump reiterated his intention to end the war, although he did not provide any specific details about a possible peace plan.

Read more: Russia doesn’t want to stop war in Ukraine yet — Trump on canceling meeting with Putin