Russian strike on troops in Dnipropetrovsk region: 30th Marine Corps confirms award ceremony was planned

The servicemen targeted by a combined Russian strike in the center of a settlement in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1 had indeed gathered for an award ceremony.

Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, reports that this was confirmed by Oleksandr Zavtonov, spokesperson for the 30th Marine Corps.

About the Russian strike

According to him, investigative actions are underway within the military unit.

"As of now, it is known that on November 1, an award ceremony for servicemen was planned in one of the battalions of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade. At the moment when the troops were gathering for the event, the enemy carried out a strike using two Iskander missiles with cluster warheads and two Gerbera UAVs," the official response to journalists reads.

Read more: AFU soldier on Russian strike during awards ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: "Most likely, someone "leaked" us"

At the same time, the spokesperson said the Corps cannot confirm or deny whether the servicemen had been ordered to attend the ceremony.

Procedure for notifying families about casualties or injuries

Zavtonov explained that the military unit itself has no authority to directly inform the families of fallen soldiers.

First, this information is passed to the Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), which is responsible for notifying the families. Notification about injuries is not carried out, he added.

Read more: Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November: State Bureau of Investigation investigates death of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers as negligence

Background

As reported earlier, on November 1, 2025, the enemy carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The combined strike resulted in dead and wounded, including among servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a pretrial investigation into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemembers caused by the Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.

On November 3, the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that on November 1, Russian forces struck Ukrainian servicemembers in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier reports said that the commander of the unmanned systems unit was served with a notice of suspicion over the deaths of soldiers and civilians during the ceremony.

The court imposed a pretrial measure of restraint, custody without the right to bail, on the commander of a UAV systems unit over the deaths of service members and civilians during a ceremony.

Read more: Russia’s November 1 strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: Marine Corps confirms its troops were killed and wounded