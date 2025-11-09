Russian strike on military formation on 1 November: commander taken into custody without bail

The commander of the unmanned systems unit has been remanded in custody without bail due to the deaths of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Preventive measure

"The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligence in the performance of his duties under martial law, which led to serious consequences - the death of 12 military personnel and 7 civilians - has been placed in custody without bail at the request of prosecutors," the statement said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is noted that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Announcement of suspicion

Earlier it was reported that the commander of the unmanned systems unit was notified of suspicion in connection with the death of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.

The investigation established that the officer organised a ceremonial parade and award ceremony for more than 100 military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically in an area where civilians were present. In addition to the direct ban on the gathering of personnel and the requirement for their dispersal, after the air raid alert was announced, the commander failed to ensure the immediate cessation of the event and the dispersal of military personnel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At that time, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on the locations where personnel were concentrated.

As a result of the strike, 12 servicemen and 7 civilians were killed. Another 36 servicemen were wounded.

What preceded this?