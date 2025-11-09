Russian strike on military formation on 1 November: commander taken into custody without bail
The commander of the unmanned systems unit has been remanded in custody without bail due to the deaths of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Preventive measure
"The commander of the unmanned systems unit, suspected of negligence in the performance of his duties under martial law, which led to serious consequences - the death of 12 military personnel and 7 civilians - has been placed in custody without bail at the request of prosecutors," the statement said.
It is noted that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Announcement of suspicion
Earlier it was reported that the commander of the unmanned systems unit was notified of suspicion in connection with the death of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.
The investigation established that the officer organised a ceremonial parade and award ceremony for more than 100 military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region, specifically in an area where civilians were present. In addition to the direct ban on the gathering of personnel and the requirement for their dispersal, after the air raid alert was announced, the commander failed to ensure the immediate cessation of the event and the dispersal of military personnel.
At that time, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on the locations where personnel were concentrated.
As a result of the strike, 12 servicemen and 7 civilians were killed. Another 36 servicemen were wounded.
What preceded this?
- As reported, on 1 November 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- As a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.
- On 3 November, the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that Russian occupiers had attacked servicemen in the Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.
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