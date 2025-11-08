Commander of unit who assembled soldiers for roll call on 1 November is under suspicion: 12 soldiers and 7 civilians were killed and dozens were wounded as result of Russian strike

The commander of the unmanned systems unit has been notified of suspicion in connection with the deaths of military personnel and civilians during the celebrations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Read more: AFU soldier on Russian strike during awards ceremony in Dnipropetrovsk region: "Most likely, someone "leaked" us"

What did the investigation establish?

As noted, on 1 November, an officer organised a ceremonial parade and award ceremony for more than 100 military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including in a location where civilians were present.

In addition to the direct prohibition of personnel gatherings and the requirement to disperse them, after the air raid alert was announced, the commander did not ensure the immediate cessation of the event and the dispersal of military personnel.

At that time, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined missile and drone strike on the locations where personnel were concentrated.

Casualties among military and civilians

As a result of the strike, 12 military personnel and 7 civilians were killed. Another 36 military personnel were wounded.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialised Prosecutor's Office in the field of defence, the officer was notified of suspicion of negligent attitude to service in conditions of martial law, which caused serious consequences (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office applied to the court for detention without bail.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine.

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What preceded it?