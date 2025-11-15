Russian attack on Kyiv: Natalia Khodemchuk, widow of first victim of Chornobyl accident, died in hospital. PHOTO

Natalia Khodemchuk, the wife of Valery Khodemchuk, the first victim of the Chornobyl disaster, died in the hospital after being wounded during the attack on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone.

See more: Kindergarten teacher Svitlana Vashchenko killed in massive shelling of Kyiv. PHOTO

The widow of the first victim of the Chornobyl accident has died

"It is with deep sadness and sincere grief that we announce the death of Natalia Romanivna Khodemchuk, wife of Valery Khodemchuk, the first victim of the Chernobyl disaster, mother, grandmother, a woman of great heart and great destiny. She passed away on the night of 14-15 November, unable to survive the severe consequences of a "shahid" strike on a residential building in Troyeshchyna. Ms Natalia was 73 years old," the statement said.

The "Shahed" hit a house where former Chornobyl workers lived

It is also recalled that during Russia's massive rocket and drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 14 November, a "shahid" hit a building in Troieshchyna where former Chernobyl workers and their families lived. Locals called it "Chernobyl" or "Station House."

Natalia Romanivna was rushed to the Burn Centre in Chernihivska. Her apartment was burned to the ground. On the night of 14-15 November, her heart stopped.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the number of victims of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on 14 November had risen to seven: a wounded woman died in hospital.

Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several areas of the city came under fire.

Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. Another 34 people were injured, including two children.

See more: In Kyiv on 15 November, stabilisation power outage schedules will be in effect. INFOGRAPHICS

Due to damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district, some buildings are temporarily without heating, and there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also resulted in:

Hits on high-rise buildings and private houses in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts; partial destruction of upper floors, broken windows, fires.

administrative and medical buildings damaged by debris; fires broke out in buildings and open areas;

the Azerbaijani Embassy was damaged by debris from an Iskander missile.

Read more: Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14 has increased to 7: wounded woman died in hospital