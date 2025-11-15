Russian assaults continue in south, enemy has lost almost 300 soldiers - Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders repelled a series of massive assaults in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaypole, and Orikhiv directions. The enemy used thousands of munitions, kamikaze drones, and aerial bombs, striking civilian areas as well.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"The situation in southern Ukraine remains tense. The enemy continues its active assault operations, disregarding losses in manpower. Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces repelled nearly 40 enemy attacks, destroying more than 260 occupiers," the report said.

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In the area of responsibility of the "South" military group, Russian troops have sharply increased the intensity of strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements. This was reported by the Ukrainian military.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out air strikes, using 15 guided bombs on defensive lines and territories near the front line:

Almost 1,400 kamikaze drones of various modifications were sent to southern destinations.

Russian troops carried out more than 270 strikes from UAVs, using 300 munitions.

Artillery shelling also continued: 420 cases of enemy fire were recorded during the day, during which the occupiers fired more than 1,850 rounds of ammunition.

Ukrainian military officials note that the intensity of attacks in the south remains one of the highest in recent weeks.

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Enemy losses

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to strike enemy locations, firing positions, and rear areas.

Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

265 occupiers;

1 tank;

10 artillery systems;

31 units of automotive equipment;

4 UAVs;

3 electronic warfare systems;

3 ATVs;

3 motorcycles;

1 NRC;

9 antennas of various types;

1 transformer.

A field fuel and fuel storage facility was destroyed.

44 personnel shelters were destroyed.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 189 km² of territory in Ocheretyne direction. SRGs are being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region – Syrskyi