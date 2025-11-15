Defense forces destroyed road used by enemy to infiltrate Pokrovsk -7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops
Defense forces cut off enemy logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 7th building of the Airborne Corps.
The road from Selidovo to Pokrovsk has been destroyed.
As noted, the air strike destroyed the road connecting Selidovo and Pokrovsk.
"Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk with light equipment.
In other areas, Ukrainian troops are constructing additional engineering barriers. At the same time, the command of the occupying forces is sending suicide bombers to clear these barriers," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces were destroying the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the past day, more than 190 Russian soldiers, four tanks, and eight armored vehicles were eliminated.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region as of November 13.
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