Enemy stormed Novopavlivka: transported equipment and dispersed troops - DeepState. MAP

Yesterday, 14 November, the enemy launched an assault on Novopavlivka.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState project.

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The enemy managed to disperse the landing force

As noted, taking advantage of the fog, the Russians set up a pontoon bridge between Yalta and Dachne and transported about 10 pieces of equipment. Unfortunately, they were discovered too late, so the enemy managed to disperse the landing force in the central and southern parts of the village, which scattered to their shelters.

As of 15 November, at least one tank and one infantry fighting vehicle are known to have been destroyed, while the fate of the rest of the equipment is unknown. Measures are being taken to locate and destroy the invaders.

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It is also known that the equipment managed to drive in again, so the number of Russians in the village is definitely not 2-3 people," analysts add.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Defence Forces repelled the enemy near Nove Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Kucheriv Yar, and Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,157,400 people (+1,000 per day), 11,350 tanks, 34,443 artillery systems, 23,588 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS