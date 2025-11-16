Son of criminal authority "Narik" attacked security guard of head of RMA in Dnipro: victim suffered eight gunshot wounds - media. VIDEO

An armed attack took place in Dnipro, involving the son of criminal authority Oleksandr Petrovskyi, known as "Narik". According to preliminary data, he opened fire on the bodyguards of Vasyl Obochenko, an advisor to the head of the RMA, Vladyslav Hayvanenko. As a result of the shooting, one of the bodyguards received eight gunshot wounds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to OBOZ.ua.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the attack?

As noted, the victim was hospitalised.

Also read: Civil society activists call for investigation into all crimes committed by Kryvyi Rih's "OZUKvasova"

The emergency, which involved the son of a thief-in-law, Yermak Petrovskyi, occurred on 11 November on Myru Avenue in Dnipro.

Currently, representatives of Oleksandr Petrovskyi are using all available resources and influence in law enforcement agencies to protect his son from criminal liability for armed assault.

Yermak Petrovskyi can be seen in a video circulating online.

Read: Tortured with a soldering iron and demanded half a million dollars in ransom: gang was detained in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS