Zelenskyy on Russian night attack: Recovery continues in several regions, we are strengthening air defense

Right now, restoration work is underway in Kharkiv and the surrounding region, as well as in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, following Russian attacks.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Night drone attack

According to him, rescuers also worked in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In total, last night the Russians launched more than 170 drones at Ukraine, at least half of which were "Shaheds." And over the course of this week, the Russians launched about 1,000 strike drones, nearly 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles of various types against our people.

See also: 139 out of 176 drones destroyed, hits in 14 locations, - Air Force

Help protect the sky

"And every night requires multi-component protection of the sky - air defense systems, combat aviation, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones. We are actively working with partners on each component to strengthen Ukraine's defense. We have prepared new strong agreements with Europe to significantly strengthen our air defense, our resilience, and our diplomacy," Zelenskyy concluded.

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