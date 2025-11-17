Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Balakliia: densely built-up residential area hit, 3 killed, children among injured. PHOTOS
Three people were killed and 13 injured in a missile strike by the occupiers on a residential neighbourhood in the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Densely built-up residential area hit
Rescuers recall that during the night Russian forces launched treacherous missile strikes on the peaceful city of Balakliia.
The missiles hit a densely built-up residential neighbourhood.
There are casualties
According to preliminary information, three people were killed and another 13 injured, including four children.
As a result of the attack, a private residential house, balconies of apartments in multi-storey buildings and cars caught fire. Nine- and five-storey residential buildings, a kindergarten and cars were damaged.
All fires were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces launched missile strikes on Balakliia, killing three people.
- It was also noted that Russian UAVs attacked the Kharkiv region: two communities were left without electricity.
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