Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Balakliia: densely built-up residential area hit, 3 killed, children among injured. PHOTOS

Three people were killed and 13 injured in a missile strike by the occupiers on a residential neighbourhood in the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Densely built-up residential area hit

Rescuers recall that during the night Russian forces launched treacherous missile strikes on the peaceful city of Balakliia.

The missiles hit a densely built-up residential neighbourhood.

See more: Ruscists launch missile strikes on Balakliia, killing three. PHOTO

There are casualties

According to preliminary information, three people were killed and another 13 injured, including four children.

As a result of the attack, a private residential house, balconies of apartments in multi-storey buildings and cars caught fire. Nine- and five-storey residential buildings, a kindergarten and cars were damaged.









All fires were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces launched missile strikes on Balakliia, killing three people.

It was also noted that Russian UAVs attacked the Kharkiv region: two communities were left without electricity.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: fires broke out at infrastructure facility and in residential area. PHOTOS